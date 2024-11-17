HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 10.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

