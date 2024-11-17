HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.90 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

