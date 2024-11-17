HC Wainwright Cuts IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target to $8.00

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
IN8bio Stock Performance
IN8bio stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IN8bio
IN8bio Company Profile
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.