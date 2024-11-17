HC Wainwright Cuts IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target to $8.00

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

IN8bio Stock Performance

IN8bio stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

IN8bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IN8bio stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INAB Free Report ) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.82% of IN8bio worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.