Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,152,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 1,493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,523.0 days.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PMOIF remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
