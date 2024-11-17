Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,152,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 1,493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,523.0 days.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMOIF remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

