Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.44 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 49.16 ($0.62). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 47.90 ($0.60), with a volume of 27,985 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of £65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.42.

Hansard Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

