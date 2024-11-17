Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $11.76 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

