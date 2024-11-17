Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,497.87 ($31.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,567.78 ($32.36). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,504 ($31.56), with a volume of 557,083 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,539.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,497.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,526.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

