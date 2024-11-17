Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

