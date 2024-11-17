Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 471,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,203. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -5.18%.
Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GPMT
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
