Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.3 %
GRC stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
