GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $534.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

