GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

