GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 84.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $407.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

