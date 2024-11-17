Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

