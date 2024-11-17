Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Buckle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 6.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at $83,551,186.75. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

