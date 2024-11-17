Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 66.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

