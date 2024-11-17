Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 8,041 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Karooooo makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Karooooo worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 1st quarter worth $2,387,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Karooooo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 19.29%. Research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

