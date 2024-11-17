Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $44,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

