Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 13,926 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Xperi worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 66.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. The trade was a 0.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. This trade represents a 9.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

