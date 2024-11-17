Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after buying an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $102,298,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.