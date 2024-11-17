Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 730,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $320.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.