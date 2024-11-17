Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,707.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,581.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,581.49. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,733.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.