Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $115.62.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

