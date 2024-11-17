Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

