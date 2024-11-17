Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,879 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $19.00 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. This represents a 48.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

