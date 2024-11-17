Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 20.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.