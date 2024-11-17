Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $496.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $489.33 and its 200 day moving average is $474.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

