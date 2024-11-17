Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,979,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,975 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $29,750,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 1,988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 5,889,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,097,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after buying an additional 4,565,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,666 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Trading Up 1.5 %

GGB opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

