Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,416. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

