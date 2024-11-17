GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.