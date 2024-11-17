GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,699,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
NYSE GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $349.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
