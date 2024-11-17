FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 17,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
