FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 17,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

FRMO Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

FRMO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.