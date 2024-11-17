Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $498.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

