Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.34 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $366.56. The company has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

