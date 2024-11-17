Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

