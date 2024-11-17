Fractyl Health (GUTS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is one of 237 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fractyl Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fractyl Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fractyl Health $120,000.00 -$77.09 million -0.16 Fractyl Health Competitors $1.03 billion $10.50 million -6.26

Fractyl Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health. Fractyl Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fractyl Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fractyl Health Competitors 1899 4886 9159 268 2.48

Fractyl Health currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,019.59%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Fractyl Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fractyl Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fractyl Health -64,849.48% N/A -57.21% Fractyl Health Competitors -565.20% -179.20% -28.28%

Summary

Fractyl Health competitors beat Fractyl Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

