Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

