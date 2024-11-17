Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.75 and traded as high as C$6.76. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 856,402 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.3 %
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
