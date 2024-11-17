Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 1.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 274,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.