Focused Investors LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $122,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 415.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $157.97 and a fifty-two week high of $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

