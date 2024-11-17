Financial Review: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) & Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.89 $47.21 million $1.30 14.45

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Box Ships has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Box Ships and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.80% 3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Box Ships and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Box Ships on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

