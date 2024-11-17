Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 19th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

FSZ stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$10.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

