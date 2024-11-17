Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 430,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.54 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

