Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.68.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

