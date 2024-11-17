Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UREKF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.14. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708. Eureka Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.33.

Get Eureka Lithium alerts:

Eureka Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.