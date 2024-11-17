ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $144.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

