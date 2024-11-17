Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RAYA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Erayak Power Solution Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

