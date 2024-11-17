Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance
RAYA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Erayak Power Solution Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.
