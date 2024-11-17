ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of ePlus worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Stock Down 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

