Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.