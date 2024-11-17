Envision Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,325 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.62 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

